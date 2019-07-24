Djoos was given a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Washington on Wednesday following the independent arbitrator ruling.

Djoos was limited to just 45 games last season and was a healthy scratch for the Caps final four postseason contests. The 24-year-old Djoos will be in a position battle with Jonas Siegenthaler during camp for the final opening on the blue line, though the two could split the role throughout the 2019-20 campaign. Without a permanent spot in the lineup, Djoos will provide low-end fantasy value.