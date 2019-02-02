Djoos (thigh) has been cleared for full contact, but he remains without a timetable for return, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Djoos could be bound for a conditioning stint with AHL Hershey, but a decision on that hasn't been made. The blueliner collected just four assists through 28 games prior to his injury, so his eventual return is unlikely to make waves in many fantasy formats.

