Capitals' Christian Djoos: Cleared for contact
Djoos (thigh) has been cleared for full contact, but he remains without a timetable for return, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos could be bound for a conditioning stint with AHL Hershey, but a decision on that hasn't been made. The blueliner collected just four assists through 28 games prior to his injury, so his eventual return is unlikely to make waves in many fantasy formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Takes to ice following bye week•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Skates Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Skates before practice•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Moves to IR following surgery•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Facing indefinite absence•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...