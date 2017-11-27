Capitals' Christian Djoos: Cleared to practice
Djoos (upper body) has been cleared to practice, but hasn't been cleared to play yet, "Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
The Capitals don't play until Thursday, which gives Djoos a little time to see if he's up to returning after practicing. The Swedish rookie has missed six games already with this injury.
