Capitals' Christian Djoos: Could return Saturday
Djoos (thigh) is a candidate to retake the ice Saturday against the Avalanche, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos joined AHL Hershey on Feb. 3 for a conditioning stint following a nearly two-month-long absence. Even if he does retake his spot among the pairings against the Panthers, Djoos, who owns just four assists through 28 games this year, shouldn't factor into many fantasy leagues.
