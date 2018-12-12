Djoos will miss Wednesday's practice session due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Djoos logged 16:23 of ice time versus Detroit on Tuesday, over three minutes more than his season average (13:13), so it's not immediately clear when he picked up his injury. The Caps aren't back in action until Friday's clash with Carolina, so the defenseman has some time to get healthy. In the event he can't play, Jonas Siegenthaler would likely slot into the lineup -- depending on the healthy of Brooks Orpik (knee) who appears to be nearing a return.