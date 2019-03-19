Djoos will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Djoos has been a healthy scratch since Nick Jensen was acquired before the trade deadline but will spell Brooks Orpik for a night as Washington looks to get back on track following a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. With just one goal and seven points in 36 games, the 24-year-old defender holds very little fantasy value unless he can garner more consistent ice time.