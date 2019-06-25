Capitals' Christian Djoos: Expected to be qualified Tuesday
Djoos is expected to be tendered a qualifying offer by the Capitals by Tuesday's deadline, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
With the retirement of Brooks Orpik on Tuesday, the Capitals will likely wish to keep Djoos in the fold for at least another season. The 24-year-old defender posted a goal and 10 points in 45 games during the 2018-19 season.
