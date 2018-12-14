Capitals' Christian Djoos: Facing indefinite absence
Djoos is out indefinitely after surgery was performed on his left thigh Thursday.
Djoos remains on the active roster, but typically players without a definitive timetable for their return wind up on injured reserve. Rookie blueliner Jonas Siegenthaler, who was called up from AHL Hershey on Monday, should be a mainstay at the top level while Djoos is in recovery mode.
