Djoos produced a goal and an assist -- both at even strength -- in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.

The rookie blueliner made an immediate impact in this game as he factored into the first two goals. Specifically, Djoos was the beneficiary of crisp passing within the attacking zone, and it caused major problems for opposing netminder Cory Schneider. Djoos is up to eight points (three goals, five assists) in 31 games this season. Those numbers won't excite most fantasy owners, but his plus-8 rating is quite impressive for a defenseman in his first year. Don't lose sight of the Swede in keeper/dynasty leagues, but he's raw and nothing more than a replacement-level player in standard 12-team settings.