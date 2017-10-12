Play

Djoos had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

The son of former NHL'er Per Djoos couldn't have reasonably asked for a better first game, despite finishing with a minus-1 rating. Washington's third defensive pairing is in a state of flux and the 23-year-old defenseman had to wait to get his first NHL action. Despite still needing refinement in the defensive aspects of the game, the seventh-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft displayed the offensive acumen that helped him get 13 goals and 58 points in 66 games with AHL Hershey just a season ago and should help him get more consistent playing time. The two-point debut may be an outlier, but as Djoos' game continues to grow, he could carve out some fantasy value in standard leagues as the season wears on.

