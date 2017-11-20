Capitals' Christian Djoos: Has yet to resume skating
Djoos (upper body) has yet to resume skating, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos was injured during a Nov. 14 loss to the Predators and has only recently begun doing off-ice workouts. The 23-year-old hasn't landed on injured reserve yet (nor has a replacement been called up from AHL Hershey), but it's looking like he'll be out of the lineup a while longer. Taylor Chorney should draw into the lineup more frequently as a result, but with a back-to-back matchup after Thanksgiving, don't be surprised if Aaron Ness takes the ice at some point.
