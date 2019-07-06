Capitals' Christian Djoos: Headed to arbitration
Djoos filed for arbitration ahead of Friday's deadline.
Djoos collected 10 points with a Capitals last season, in 45 games. The third-pairing blueliner is coming off an entry-level deal that paid him $750,000 in 2018-19, so one should expect a slight raise for Djoos on his next deal.
