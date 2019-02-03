Capitals' Christian Djoos: Heads down for conditioning
Djoos (thigh) was assigned to AHL Hershey for a conditioning stint, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos hasn't played since Dec. 11 after undergoing thigh surgery, so he'll need to get work in the minors before thrusting back into action with the Capitals. According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, coach Todd Reirden said Djoos will play Sunday and Wednesday in Hershey before coming back to the Capitals, and his first chance to play with the big club will be Thursday versus the Avalanche. Khurshudyan notes the team will need to make a cut and clear some cap space before Djoos is activated from long-term injured reserve.
