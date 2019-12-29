Capitals' Christian Djoos: Leaves with UBI
Djoos (upper body) will not return Saturday against Carolina.
Djoos played 5:14 before his departure from Saturday's contest in Raleigh. Expect the team to update the defenseman's status after the game. Washington's next game comes Tuesday against the Islanders.
