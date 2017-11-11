Capitals' Christian Djoos: Logs 2:20 of power-play time Friday
Djoos received just 13:18 of ice time but 2:20 came with the man advantage in Friday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
After recording a multi-point showing in his NHL debut, Djoos has collected just a single goal and 10 shots through the past 13 games. His power-play minutes have also been inconsistent, so it's probably wise to take a wait-and-see approach with the rookie in most fantasy settings at this stage of the game.
