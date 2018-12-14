Capitals' Christian Djoos: Moves to IR following surgery
Djoos (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Djoos (lower body) had surgery on Thursday and will miss an extended period. The team has yet to establish a timeline for the 24-year-old's return, but don't expect him back anytime soon. His absence means little considering in 28 games he's tallied just four assists.
