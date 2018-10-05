Capitals' Christian Djoos: Notches assist Thursday
Djoos recorded an assist, a plus-2 rating and two hits during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Djoos has filled in admirably for Michal Kempny (upper body), who continues to recover from a suspected concussion. The 24-year-old Swede is undersized but possesses enough speed and offensive creativity to log regular minutes in the NHL. Unfortunately, his role could be diminished by the fact that Washington has a deep defense corps when healthy and there just aren't enough minutes for everyone. However, as long as the 195th overall pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft is paired with John Carlson, he has enough value to merit rostering in deeper formats.
