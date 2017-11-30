Capitals' Christian Djoos: Overcomes injury, will play Thursday
Djoos (upper body) will return to action against the Kings on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Swedish rookie from the back end has shown flashes of brilliance on the way to two goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating through 16 games. Even though he may not be deployed on the power play so soon after his injury, it's worth noting that he's been given looks in that very spot, averaging close to a minute per game with the extra man. A hyped prospect out of Sweden, we like what we've seen from Djoos thus far, and he should be widely owned in dynasty/keeper leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...