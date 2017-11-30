Djoos (upper body) will return to action against the Kings on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Swedish rookie from the back end has shown flashes of brilliance on the way to two goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating through 16 games. Even though he may not be deployed on the power play so soon after his injury, it's worth noting that he's been given looks in that very spot, averaging close to a minute per game with the extra man. A hyped prospect out of Sweden, we like what we've seen from Djoos thus far, and he should be widely owned in dynasty/keeper leagues.