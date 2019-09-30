Capitals' Christian Djoos: Placed on waivers
Djoos was waived by the Capitals on Monday
Djoos had a tenuous grasp on a roster spot given his cap hit and the organizational depth at his position and it appears the Capitals are willing to risk exposing him to another team to gain needed cap flexibility prior to opening night on Oct. 2. The 25-year-old already has a Stanley Cup win on his resume, so it wouldn't be shocking if he latches on with another club, although his fantasy upside remains extremely limited unless he can garner a more prominent role than he has had thus far in his NHL career.
More News
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Awarded one-year deal•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Headed to arbitration•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Expected to be qualified Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Collects helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Drawing into lineup Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Records two shots in return•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.