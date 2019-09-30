Djoos was waived by the Capitals on Monday

Djoos had a tenuous grasp on a roster spot given his cap hit and the organizational depth at his position and it appears the Capitals are willing to risk exposing him to another team to gain needed cap flexibility prior to opening night on Oct. 2. The 25-year-old already has a Stanley Cup win on his resume, so it wouldn't be shocking if he latches on with another club, although his fantasy upside remains extremely limited unless he can garner a more prominent role than he has had thus far in his NHL career.