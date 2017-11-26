Djoos (upper body) is currently listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

The transaction is an unsurprising one for Djoos, who has missed each of the last six games and has yet to touch the ice since Nov. 14 when he suffered the injury. The young Swede has just two goals and three points through 16 contests in his rookie campaign, but could see his production begin to increase upon returning to the lineup if he continues to play around a minute of power-play time on ice per game.