Capitals' Christian Djoos: Pops up on IR
Djoos (upper body) is currently listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The transaction is an unsurprising one for Djoos, who has missed each of the last six games and has yet to touch the ice since Nov. 14 when he suffered the injury. The young Swede has just two goals and three points through 16 contests in his rookie campaign, but could see his production begin to increase upon returning to the lineup if he continues to play around a minute of power-play time on ice per game.
More News
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Has yet to resume skating•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Remains sidelined•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Logs 2:20 of power-play time Friday•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: First points of NHL career•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...