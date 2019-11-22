Capitals' Christian Djoos: Promoted to top level
The Capitals recalled Djoos from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Washington sent Tyler Lewington to the minors in a corresponding move, so Djoos will round out the team's depth at defense for the foreseeable future. The 25-year-old Swede has notched 11 points in 18 AHL appearances this season.
