Djoos was brought up from the minors Friday and will suit up against Columbus, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Both Radko Gudas (illness) and Michal Kempny (illness) are considered game-time decisions, though it seems clear the team expects at least one of them to be unavailable. Djoos failed to crack the lineup during his previous stint in the NHL this year but did log 45 games for the Caps in 2018-19 in which he notched one goal, nine helpers and 33 shots.