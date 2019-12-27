Capitals' Christian Djoos: Recalled from AHL Hershey
Djoos was brought up from the minors Friday and will suit up against Columbus, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Both Radko Gudas (illness) and Michal Kempny (illness) are considered game-time decisions, though it seems clear the team expects at least one of them to be unavailable. Djoos failed to crack the lineup during his previous stint in the NHL this year but did log 45 games for the Caps in 2018-19 in which he notched one goal, nine helpers and 33 shots.
More News
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Shuffled to minors•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Awarded one-year deal•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Headed to arbitration•
-
Capitals' Christian Djoos: Expected to be qualified Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.