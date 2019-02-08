Capitals' Christian Djoos: Recalled from conditioning stint
The Capitals summoned Djoos (thigh) from his conditioning stint with AHL Hershey on Friday,
Djoos was considered a candidate to return from his thigh issue on Saturday and his return from a conditioning stint lines him up to do just that. The team has yet to officially confirm his presence in the lineup, however, so it's worth holding off on lineup expectations until that surfaces.
