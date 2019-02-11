Capitals' Christian Djoos: Records two shots in return
Djoos made his return to the lineup against Florida on Saturday and registered two shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating.
Djoos logged just 10:53 of ice time, but was still able to make an impact on the game. As the blueliner continues to get back up to game speed, he should see more action, though his ceiling is likely in the 15-minute range, which gives him low-end fantasy value.
