Djoos (upper body) won't be in action versus the Islanders on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Djoos played in both games after being called up from the minors but will now find himself on the shelf. A healthy Michal Kempny (illness) should retake his spot in the lineup, though Washington may want to promote a player from the minors just in case. Even once cleared to play, Djoos is far from a lock for the lineup and will need to compete with Radko Gudas for ice time.