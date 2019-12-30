Capitals' Christian Djoos: Ruled out against Isles
Djoos (upper body) won't be in action versus the Islanders on Tuesday, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos played in both games after being called up from the minors but will now find himself on the shelf. A healthy Michal Kempny (illness) should retake his spot in the lineup, though Washington may want to promote a player from the minors just in case. Even once cleared to play, Djoos is far from a lock for the lineup and will need to compete with Radko Gudas for ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.