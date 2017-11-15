Djoos (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Avalanche on Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Djoos is bogged down in a 10-game pointless streak, although that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering he averaged a mere 13:51 of ice time over that stretch. All the blueliner has to show for his limited minutes is two hits, eight blocks and seven shots on goal -- not exactly the type of numbers to instill confidence. With the Swede sidelined, Taylor Chorney will suit up in the Mile High City.

