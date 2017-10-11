Play

Djoos is expected to make is expected to make his NHL debut Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The 23-year-old Swede will get his first crack at regular season duty in the NHL ranks in a tough matchup against the Penguins. The son of former Capital Par Djoos, the seventh-round pick from the 2012 NHL Entry Draft has the skating and puck-moving instincts to be a serviceable defenseman at the NHL level but will need consistent ice time to reach his top-four upside. With competition for regular ice time, his fantasy upside in both standard and daily formats is quite limited at the moment.

