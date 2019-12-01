Play

The Capitals sent Djoos down to AHL Hershey on Sunday.

The 25-year-old got his first taste with the big club this season with his November call up, but failed to make an apperence in game action. Last season with the big club, Djoos played 45 games, securing just one goal and 10 points in that span. His demotion leaves just six defensemen on the roster for the Capitals.

