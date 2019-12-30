Capitals' Christian Djoos: Sitting out practice
Djoos (upper body) won't participate in Monday's practice but is considered day-to-day.
Djoos left Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, and he's still feeling the effects. It's not a serious issue, but the 25-year-old defenseman's status for Tuesday's matchup versus the Islanders is uncertain. This was Djoos' second NHL game this year, and he's posted a plus-1 rating along with one shot on net.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.