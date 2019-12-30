Djoos (upper body) won't participate in Monday's practice but is considered day-to-day.

Djoos left Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, and he's still feeling the effects. It's not a serious issue, but the 25-year-old defenseman's status for Tuesday's matchup versus the Islanders is uncertain. This was Djoos' second NHL game this year, and he's posted a plus-1 rating along with one shot on net.