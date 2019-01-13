Djoos (thigh) skated by himself before Washington's practice Sunday morning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Djoos is back on the ice exactly one month after undergoing surgery on his left thigh. It's unclear where the Swede is in his recovery, but it's a good sign that he's getting on-ice workouts again. Until he starts working with contact in practice, however, he can't be considered close to a return.