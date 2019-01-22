Djoos (thigh) took the morning skate ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Djoos was sporting a non-contact jersey so his return is still not imminent as he recovers from surgery for compartment syndrome in his left thigh. The 24-year-old defenseman will benefit from the upcoming All-Star break, however, the emergence of Jonas Siegenthaler could complicate his prospects for regular ice time once he's ready for action.