Capitals' Christian Djoos: Slated to return Saturday
Per the NHL media site, Djoos (thigh) has been activated from injured reserve. He's also among the expected pairings for Saturday's game against the Panthers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Djoos' thigh issue kept him sidelined for nearly two months, so he may need to readjust to the pace of play out of the gates. He did take part in some AHL action to get back into game shape, logging two games with Hershey. While the 24-year-old Swede owns a plus-6 rating on the year, he's collected just four assists through 28 games, leaving him off the majority of fantasy radars.
