Capitals' Christian Djoos: Still sidelined
Djoos (upper body) isn't in the expected lineup for Friday's clash with Carolina, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Djoos will miss a second straight game Friday and the Capitals have yet to release an expected timetable for his recovery. Either way, the 25-year-old is nothing more than a rotational player on the back end for Washington, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability.
