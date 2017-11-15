Capitals' Christian Djoos: Suffers upper-body injury
Djoos left Tuesday's game against the Predators with an upper-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
In his first year with the big club, Djoos has compiled two goals, one assist and a plus-4 rating through 15 games. It's tough to see the 23-year-old as a fantasy asset at this time, but he plays solid defense and even chips in on the power play occasionally, which keeps him on the top defensive rotation. Djoos will be re-evaluated Wednesday, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday in Colorado.
