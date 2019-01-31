Capitals' Christian Djoos: Takes to ice following bye week
Djoos (thigh) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos has missed the last 20 games following surgery to repair compartment syndrome in his leg, but the 24-year-old may be close to returning to the lineup. While the Capitals need all the help they can get on the blue line, having dropped seven games in a row, the Swedish defender will once again be competing with the likes of Madison Bowey and Jonas Siegenthaler for regular ice time, so his fantasy value remains very limited.
