Capitals' Christian Djoos: Tallies assist Sunday
Djoos recorded an assist and three shots during Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Djoos is already penciled in for a roster spot following his steady performance during Washington's recent Stanley Cup run. However, he is competing with Brooks Orpik and Madison Bowey for consistent ice time and will need more performances like Sunday's to ensure his spot in the lineup on a regular basis.
