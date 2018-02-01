Djoos recorded an assist and a shot during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

The helper marks just his second point in the last 10 games. Djoos has some upside as a puck-moving defenseman, but he's still learning the ropes in the majors, but 10 points in 41 games is pretty respectable for a rookie blueliner. Fantasy owners may have to wait a season or two for him to be valuable in standard formats, but the 23-year-old should be on the radar in dynasty leagues.