Djoos notched an assist and two penalty minutes while logging 12:15 of ice time during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Djoos is on pace to best his 14-point rookie campaign but will need more productive nights to ward off a challenge from Madison Bowey for his ice time. Fixed on the third pairing with Brooks Orpik and garnering little power-play time, the sophomore blueliner has yet to carve out much fantasy value for himself.