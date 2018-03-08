Capitals' Christian Djoos: Will be scratched from lineup Thursday
Djoos will be a healthy scratch Thursday against the Kings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Postreports.
The Capitals are looking to give the recently acquired Jakub Jerebek some playing time, and with no points in his last six games, Djoos figures to be the odd man out. The rookie has a modest three goals and 14 points in 56 games, and fantasy owners will likely have to wait for him to develop in the pro game before using him in most fantasy formats.
