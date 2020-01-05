Djoos (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Sunday's game against the Sharks, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Djoos will miss his third consecutive game while dealing with the upper-body issue and the team has yet to provide a definitive timetable. With the 25-year-old out again, Jonas Siegenthaler and Radko Gudas will patrol the blue line on the team's third defensive pairing.