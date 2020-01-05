Capitals' Christian Djoos: Won't play Sunday
Djoos (upper body) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Sunday's game against the Sharks, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Djoos will miss his third consecutive game while dealing with the upper-body issue and the team has yet to provide a definitive timetable. With the 25-year-old out again, Jonas Siegenthaler and Radko Gudas will patrol the blue line on the team's third defensive pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.