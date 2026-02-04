Stevenson stopped 18 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter in the final seconds of the game.

Stevenson has started each of the Capitals' last three games due to the absences of Logan Thompson (upper body) and Charlie Lindgren (lower body). He had stopped 48 of 52 shots faced in his previous two starts, so he was due to return to earth sooner rather than later. Still, Stevenson should continue to see starts for Washington as long as they remain depleted in terms of depth.