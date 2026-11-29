Stevenson stopped 14 of 15 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Stevenson wasn't particularly busy between the pipes, but he recovered from surrendering an early goal to Pavel Buchnevich to lead the Blues to a comfortable victory. This marked his second win of the campaign, though his path toward consistent fantasy relevance remains complicated by the presence of Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren. As such, he doesn't have much more upside than being a matchup-based alternative in deep formats.