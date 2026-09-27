Stevenson was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Sunday.

Stevenson was the main competition for Charlie Lindgren's roster spot in training camp, but the Capitals opted to stick with the veteran. The 27-year-old Stevenson had a solid stint in the NHL last season, where he posted a 3-1-0 record, a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage across four regular-season games. With AHL Hershey, he was nearly just as effective over a larger body of work, compiling an 18-13-4 record, a 2.62 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 37 regular-season appearances. He's set to be the organization's No. 3 netminder and could once again see NHL work in the 2026-27 season if either Lindgren or Logan Thompson suffer an injury.