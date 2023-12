Stevenson agreed to terms on a three-year, $2.325 million contract with Washington on Tuesday.

Stevenson's deal is two-way during the first season before converting to a one-way contract starting with the 2025-26 campaign. The timing of the one-way clause coincides with the expiration of backup Charlie Lindgren's deal and would seem to indicate that Stevenson is poised to take over the No. 2 job in the future.