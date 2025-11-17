Stevenson stopped 36 of 37 shots in AHL Hershey's 2-1 overtime win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Stevenson has been a little better so far this season than he was last year, going 5-3-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage over eight games for the Bears in 2025-26. It's still not at that level of his 2023-24 campaign. Stevenson is considered among the most NHL-ready goalies that aren't at that level already, so he'll be the next man up if Logan Thompson or Charlie Lindgren gets hurt.