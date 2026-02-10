Stevenson was loaned to AHL Hershey on Tuesday.

Washington recalled Garin Bjorklund from the minors in a corresponding move. Stevenson has gone 11-8-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 24 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He also has a 2-1-0 record and has stopped 66 of 73 shots in three NHL outings this season. Stevenson may return to the Capitals after the Olympic break if Charlie Lindgren (lower body) remains unavailable.