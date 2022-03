Stevenson inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Monday.

Stevenson posted a .922 save percentage and 2.70 GAA in 23 appearances for Dartmouth last year but managed just a 6-14-2 record. WIth the netminder's deal kicking in next season, the 23-year-old could link up with one of Washington's affiliates on an amateur tryout for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.