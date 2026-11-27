Stevenson was called up from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Stevenson was claimed off waivers by Winnipeg from Washington on Sept. 28 and went 1-3-0 with a 3.61 GAA and an .870 save percentage in five appearances with the Jets. Winnipeg then put him back on waivers, resulting in Washington reclaiming him Saturday and reassigning him to Hershey. His recall gives Washington three reportedly healthy goaltenders, including Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren. Washington is beginning a set of three games in four days when it takes on Florida on Friday, so it's possible that the Capitals simply want an extra netminder for the busy stretch.