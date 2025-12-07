Stevenson has been recalled from AHL Hershey by the Capitals, the team announced Sunday.

A busy day of roster moves saw the placement of Charlie Lindgren (upper body) on injured reserve and Stevenson called up to take his place on the roster. The 26-year-old has put up good numbers with AHL Hershey on the year, going 7-4-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Logan Thompson is Washington's starter and is playing great, so with no back-to-back games being played in the next week, it seems unlikely that Stevenson will get into a game if Lindgren's injury isn't long term.