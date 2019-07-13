Capitals' Colby Williams: Inks one-year extension
Williams signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Capitals on Saturday.
Williams posted 10 assists in 36 games with AHL Hershey during 2018-19. The 173rd overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft will get a look by the Capitals during training camp, but with more promising prospects ahead of him on the depth chart, figures to spend the balance of 2019-20 in the minors.
